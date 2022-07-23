R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $197.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.58 and its 200 day moving average is $212.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.