Raymond James Lowers Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$6.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SVM opened at C$3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$539.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.11. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.92 and a twelve month high of C$6.38.

Silvercorp Metals Increases Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$52.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

