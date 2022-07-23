Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,842,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,189 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Raytheon Technologies worth $281,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

