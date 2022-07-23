Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

