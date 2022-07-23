Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 27,103 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Clarus makes up approximately 0.9% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Clarus worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 463,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Clarus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 506,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarus Stock Down 5.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CLAR stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $718.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.