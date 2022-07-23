Redmond Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,544,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

SCHW stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.