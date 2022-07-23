Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Inogen worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Inogen by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Inogen by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $5,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ INGN opened at $27.17 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $82.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.56 million, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Inogen’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.