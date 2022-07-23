Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 1.79% of urban-gro worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in urban-gro by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGRO opened at $6.02 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. urban-gro had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that urban-gro, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

