Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,294,361. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $182.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average is $192.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.