Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $90.11 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.