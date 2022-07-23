Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $9.13 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 2.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,262.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,318.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,329.39. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

