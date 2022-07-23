Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,808 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 187,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,522,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $101.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

