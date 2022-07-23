Reflexer Ungovernance Token Market Cap Hits $6.39 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $122,830.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for $32.97 or 0.00148513 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

