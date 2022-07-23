Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,860

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.14) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.08) to GBX 2,650 ($31.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,703.33.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of RELX opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.