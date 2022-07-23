Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,860

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.14) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.08) to GBX 2,650 ($31.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,703.33.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

Relx Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Relx by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Relx by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.