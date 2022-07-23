Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 118,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,681,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.27 and its 200 day moving average is $238.52. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

