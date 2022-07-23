Reviewing Torrid (NYSE:CURV) and Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) and Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Torrid and Almost Never Films, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Torrid alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 0 4 5 0 2.56 Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Torrid presently has a consensus price target of $16.39, suggesting a potential upside of 276.70%. Given Torrid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than Almost Never Films.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.9% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Torrid and Almost Never Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid -1.47% -45.44% 16.46% Almost Never Films N/A N/A -77.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Torrid and Almost Never Films’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.28 billion 0.35 -$29.94 million ($0.17) -25.59 Almost Never Films $340,000.00 N/A -$130,000.00 ($0.02) -2.63

Almost Never Films has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Torrid. Torrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Almost Never Films, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Almost Never Films beats Torrid on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 624 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

About Almost Never Films

(Get Rating)

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. The company focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services for movies. Almost Never Films Inc. is based in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.