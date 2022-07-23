Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.90 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

