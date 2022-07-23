RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,417.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,823,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,160. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Arnhold LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Stories

