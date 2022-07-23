Rio DeFi Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

