Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.75

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$75.75 and traded as high as C$88.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$87.56, with a volume of 126,684 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.40.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$1.91. The business had revenue of C$498.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5248097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

