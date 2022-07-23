Rivetz Trading Up 1.3% This Week (RVT)

Rivetz (RVT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rivetz has a total market cap of $16,492.36 and approximately $34.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,251.68 or 1.00014849 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006787 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003774 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Rivetz
RVT is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rivetz
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars.
