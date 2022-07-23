RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 5.5% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 274,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,643,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

