Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.43.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 49.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

