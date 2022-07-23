Robert W. Baird Increases Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $89.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,374 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

