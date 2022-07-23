Robert W. Baird Lowers VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VTGN. William Blair downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,306.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,637,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,367,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 337.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Articles

