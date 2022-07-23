Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.82.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.58. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$56.00 and a 1 year high of C$80.85. The stock has a market cap of C$30.49 billion and a PE ratio of 19.23.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

