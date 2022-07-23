Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2,645.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,178,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 478,951 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.