Roth Capital Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $30.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Sunrun from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.43.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.20. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 104.8% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.