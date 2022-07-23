Round Table Services LLC Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 70.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 29.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Shopify by 147.4% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.74.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

