Round Table Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,423 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

