Round Table Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC owned 0.08% of Magnite worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $53,083,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after buying an additional 525,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after buying an additional 981,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after buying an additional 324,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $36.59.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

