Round Table Services LLC Buys 57,866 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 424.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,866 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.2% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000.

MBB stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

