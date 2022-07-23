Round Table Services LLC Invests $372,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Round Table Services LLC owned 0.98% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAPR. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,679,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 224.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at about $372,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EAPR opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.