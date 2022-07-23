Round Table Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $136.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.39 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.51.

