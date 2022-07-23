Round Table Services LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJUL. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 150.0% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,897 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 451,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,344.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUL opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.