Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Redburn Partners raised Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered Fevertree Drinks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($31.80) to GBX 1,360 ($16.26) in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,898.89.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.