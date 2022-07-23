Rublix Hits Market Capitalization of $537,074.33 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Rublix has a market capitalization of $537,074.33 and approximately $255.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rublix has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Rublix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016867 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001845 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032532 BTC.
Rublix Coin Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Rublix Coin Trading
