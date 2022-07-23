Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.81

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 8295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
Ryan Specialty Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $63,604,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,529 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty (RYAN)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.