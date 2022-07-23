Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.81

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 8295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $63,604,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,529 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.