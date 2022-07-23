S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.47) to GBX 595 ($7.11) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. S4 Capital has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

