SAFE DEAL Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $2,848.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00006030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016597 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032500 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Coin Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,811,504 coins and its circulating supply is 3,784,362 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL
