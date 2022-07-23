Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €134.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($135.35) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.96) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($151.52) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($141.41) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($126.26) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Safran stock opened at €103.50 ($104.55) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($67.85) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($93.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €102.91.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

