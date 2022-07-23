Sakura Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sakura has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Sakura has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $125,529.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032546 BTC.
About Sakura
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sakura Coin Trading
