Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 135,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

