Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $39.49 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.