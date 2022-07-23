SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SAP from €134.00 ($135.35) to €122.00 ($123.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($121.21) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $93.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,559,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

