Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Given a €470.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €470.00 ($474.75) target price on Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €464.00 ($468.69) target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Friday.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

DIM opened at €376.30 ($380.10) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €313.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €339.52.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

