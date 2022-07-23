Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Given a €470.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €470.00 ($474.75) target price on Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €464.00 ($468.69) target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Friday.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance
DIM opened at €376.30 ($380.10) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €313.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €339.52.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
