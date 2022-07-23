Satovsky Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Stratus Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 71,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of STRS opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $46.44.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

About Stratus Properties



Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

