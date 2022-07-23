Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Schlumberger has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,626,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 179.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,694,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,290,000 after acquiring an additional 903,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 105.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,703,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,359,000 after acquiring an additional 875,600 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $44,273,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.