Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 13th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.3 %

SLB stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,626,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,044,000 after buying an additional 162,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,024,000 after buying an additional 1,756,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,694,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,290,000 after buying an additional 903,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,703,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,359,000 after buying an additional 875,600 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $44,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.