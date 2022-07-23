Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 415.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

